WARD/KISSELL,
Jennifer Florence:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Southland Hospital, on Friday, March 13, 2020, aged 70. Cherished wife of the late Keith and beloved sweetheart of the late Peter. Loving and devoted mother of Jodi and Darren. Loved stepmother/grandmother of Andrew and Andrea, John and Polly, and their families. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Pat (Perth), and Trevor Ward (Christchurch). Dearest loved friend to Pam and Peter Calder, Lyn Low, and loved Aunty Jen to their families. Cherished friend and colleague to many. A service to celebrate Jennifer's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Thursday, March 19, at 11.00am, followed by interment at Greenpoint Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 78 Moulson Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Jennifer's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020