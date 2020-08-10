PORTER,
Jennifer Ann (Jeni):
Peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020, with her loving family at her side, aged 72 years. Dearly loved soulmate and wife of the late Bert. Dearly loved Mum of Rich and Jen. Loved Grandma, Nana and Nana Beep Beep to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister and sister-in-law of her extended family, and aunty of all her nieces and nephews.
"Forever reunited with her soulmate, Bert."
A service to celebrate Jeni's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, on Tuesday, August 11, at 11.00am. Messages to 23 York Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2020