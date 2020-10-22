SCOTT, Jeffrey John (Jeff):
On October 19, 2020, passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side; aged 59 years. A much loved and loving husband of Nicola and the best Dad to Chris and Cam and their respective partners, Kelsey and Yumi.
"Always in our hearts"
Flowers respectfully declined. Messages to the Scott family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 24, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 22, 2020