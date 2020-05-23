Jeffrey MCCLURE

Guest Book
  • "Sorry to read of Jeff's passing. Fond memories."
    - Catherine Hamilton
  • "Fondest Memories No More Pain Rest in Peace Annie..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. Condolences to the..."
    - Neroli Cook
Service Information
Service
Sunday, May 24, 2020
Southland Crematorium Chapel,
Death Notice

McCLURE,
Jeffrey David (Flagon):
Peacefully at Vickery Court on Thursday, May 21, 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved son of the late Harold and the late Elsie. Much loved brother of the late Karen; and Bruce. A much loved cousin. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, at 2.00pm. Due to Covid-19, some restrictions may apply. Messages to Bruce McClure, PO Box 632, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from May 23 to May 25, 2020
