KOFOED, Jeffrey Ross:
Peacefully in his 92nd year, at Cheviot Rest Home. Much loved husband of the late Jean (nee McLay), loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Bernard Wilkinson (Oamaru), loved father and father-in-law of Ian and Nicky Kofoed (Oamaru), Judi and Steve Dennis (Waikaka), Robert and Gael Kofoed (Rolleston), and Helen and Gerald van Looy (Christchurch), and much loved grandfather of his 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at The Cheviot Rest Home for their wonderful support and care of Jeff across the last year and few months of his life. Messages may be sent to PO Box 29533, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440. At Jeff's request, a private family interment has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 17, 2020