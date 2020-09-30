Jeffrey HALMSHAW

Service Information
Lakes District Funeral Services
1076 Frankton Rd
Queenstown, Otago
034422399
Death Notice

HALMSHAW, Jeffrey (Jeff):
Peacefully at Lakes District Hospital, on Monday, September 28, 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn, loved Dad of Ryan and Dion, special Grandad to James and Ava, and friend of Greer. A memorial service to celebrate Jeff's life will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Friday, October 2, at 3.00pm. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Special thanks to doctors and nursing staff at Lakes District Hospital. Messages to 27 Golden Terrace, Queenstown, 9300.



Published in Southland Times on Sept. 30, 2020
