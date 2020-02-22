HENDERSON,
Jefferd James (Jeff):
On February 15, 2020, peacefully at home in Te Anau after a courageous battle, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Maria and Bruce Young (Gore); Nathan (Lumsden); Kylie and Ray Napier (Te Anau); special friend of Tresna and Wade. Much loved grandfather of Griffin, Quinn, Jayden, James, and Jessica. Loved brother of Evan, Wilfred, Florence, Allan, and James. Special thanks to the District Nurses and Fiordland Medical team. A private service has been held for Jeff. Messages to 12 Tawera Place, Te Anau 9679, or to Jeff's tribute page at www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 22, 2020