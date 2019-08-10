SMITH, Jeanette Ida
(nee Ewen):
Passed away peacefully in Fairlie, on August 5, 2019, in her 83rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Alexander Ross Smith (Kimbell), loved Mum of the late Wesley, Sharee and Owen (Calgary, Canada) and Janelle (Timaru), dearly loved Nana and Great-Nana. Loved sister of Eula Dunnage, Elva McDonald and Mary Toogood (all late). Loved Aunty to Ewen and Heather Dunnage (Dipton), and Margaret Newton (Wellington). A service for Mum will be held at St Columba Church, Main Street, Fairlie, at 11.00am, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moreh Home may be left at the service. Messages to Janelle, 116 Sutton Road, RD 2, Timaru 7972.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019