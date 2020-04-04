SIMON, Jeanette Alison:

Brian, Barb and Peter, Chris, Niki, Gary, Taya, Teri, Tom, Andrew, Harper, Gracie and John sincerely thank all those who provided love and support to the family with Jeanette's passing. All the visits, flowers, cards and messages of comfort we received was immeasurable. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate the service of Jeanette's life. Special thanks to Sharyn for taking the service, and to Avenal Park Funeral Home for their valued care and assistance. Thank you to the Inner Wheel ladies for providing sandwiches for the morning tea. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks.



