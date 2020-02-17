SIMON, Jeanette Alison:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Brian. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Barb and Pete, and the late Linda and Paul. Loved and cherished Gma of Teri, Tom, Andrew, Chris and Niki, Gary and Taya. Adored great grandmother of Harper and Gracie. Loved sister of John Bath. A service to celebrate Jeanette's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Wednesday, February 19, at 11.00am. Private cremation to follow. Special thanks to Sherwyn and the staff at Southland Hospital Messages to 174 Nally Road, RD11, Invercargill 9877.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020