RUDDENKLAU,
Jeanette Helen:
One year ago, tomorrow you were taken from us far too soon. Such a caring, kind, thoughtful and hard-working person. We miss you terribly and we feel so sorry for all you have missed.
We can't have old days back
When we were altogether
But secret tears and loving thoughts
Will be with us forever
We would like to thank our families, friends and community for your kindness and continuing support over this last year.
- Ian, David and Tracey, Jessica, Rebecca, and Hamish.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019