RUDDENKLAU,

Jeanette Helen:

One year ago, tomorrow you were taken from us far too soon. Such a caring, kind, thoughtful and hard-working person. We miss you terribly and we feel so sorry for all you have missed.

We can't have old days back

When we were altogether

But secret tears and loving thoughts

Will be with us forever

We would like to thank our families, friends and community for your kindness and continuing support over this last year.

- Ian, David and Tracey, Jessica, Rebecca, and Hamish.



