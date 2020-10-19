YOUNG, Jean
(Rubina Jean):
Peacefully at Ross Home, Dunedin, on October 17, 2020, in her 98th year. Widow of E.R. (Bob) Young of Tapanui, loving and much-loved mother of Alan, the late Lynore, Gerald and Ruth. Special Gam and Mung to Lee-Anne, Jeff, Dana and Shane, and to her great-grandchildren, Ruby, Jude, Blair, Maddison, Kiara, Noah, Layla and Bronson. A service honouring her life and her memory will be held at Gillions Chapel on Wednesday, October 21, at 2.00pm.
