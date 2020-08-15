YOUNG, Jean Somerville:

Brian and Awen, Bronwyn and Bruce, Steve and Cyn, and families, would like to sincerely thank those who supported us with their kindness and expression of sympathy at the loss of our mother, nannie and great nannie. Her passing has left a huge gap in our lives but our memories and her laughter lives in all our hearts. Special thank you to the Pakeke Lions, Embroiderers Guild and Patchworkers who were a huge part of Jean's life. Our heartfelt thanks to Albany House, Gore Hospital and Liz and Kevin at Hammond and Ryder for your care and kindness. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and thank you to you all.



