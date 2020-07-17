YOUNG, Jean Somerville
(formerly Heyrick):
Aged 82 years. Peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Gore Hospital, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Peter Young. Dearly loved mum of Brian and Awen (Christchurch), Bronwyn and Bruce Glass, Steve and Cyn (all of Gore). Dearly loved Nannie and Great-Nannie of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
'You rest in the arms of angels, in a place of
peace and love,
Watching over us always, from heaven up above.'
A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Monday, July 20, at 1.00pm, the funeral leaving thereafter for Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hokonui St John Ambulance. Messages to 8 Arawa Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 17 to July 20, 2020