YOUNG, Jean:
Peacefully on July 14, 2019 at Lawrence Rural Health Centre; aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife for 62 years of the late Blair, much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and George Redditt (Tapanui), Barbara and Mark Chapman (Lawrence), Jeff and Colleen (Tuapeka West), dearly loved Nan of Jenny and Stu, Richard and Kimberley; Renee, Sam and Holly, and Lauren; Ginny and Scott, Stu and Sophie, Ben, Will, and Jess, and loved great-Nan of Blake, Luke, Quinn, and Eddie. A service of farewell for Jean will be held on Thursday, July 18, at 1.30pm, at Simpson Park, Lawrence, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 2 Thurso Street, Lawrence 9532.
Published in Southland Times from July 15 to July 17, 2019