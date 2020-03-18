WATT, Jean Virginia:
Passed away at Southland Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Andy Watt. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marlene (Darwin), Yvonne and Norman Burns (Kaiapoi), Alison (Wellington), and Tony and Donna (Drummond). Loved Granny Jean to her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the New Life Church, Queen St, Otautau, on Thursday, March 19, at 12.00pm. Messages to 139 Gerard Rd, RD 3, Otautau 9683.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 18, 2020