Jean WATT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean WATT.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 p.m.
New Life Church
Queen St
Otautau
View Map
Death Notice

WATT, Jean Virginia:
Passed away at Southland Hospital on Monday, March 16, 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Andy Watt. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Marlene (Darwin), Yvonne and Norman Burns (Kaiapoi), Alison (Wellington), and Tony and Donna (Drummond). Loved Granny Jean to her 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the New Life Church, Queen St, Otautau, on Thursday, March 19, at 12.00pm. Messages to 139 Gerard Rd, RD 3, Otautau 9683.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.