WALLACE, Jean:
John, Donald, Jan, Graeme, Karen and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all those wonderful people who have supported them during Jean's short illness and passing. A big thank you to Inner Wheel, Rotary, Probus, Taieri Bridge Club, Gold Club and Silver Stream Woman's Club. To those who sent cards, flowers and food, called at home or attended Jean's service, thank you. A special thanks to Dawn Brieseman for the visits and time spent with Jean arranging every last detail, "Jean knew what she wanted". To Mossbrae Rest Home and staff, thank you for your care over Jean's final days, to Campbell and Sons, your compassion and professional help was most appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and a sincere thanks to you all.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 5, 2019