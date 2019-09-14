WALLACE, Jean:
Formerly of 'Hope Hill'. Peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, with her husband at her side, at Mossbrae Healthcare Mosgiel, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of John for 64 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Donald and Jan, and Graeme and Karen. Loved Nana of Hamish; Olivia, and Cameron. A service for Jean will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Tuesday, September 17, followed by private cremation. Messages to 1 Pembrey St, Brooklands Village, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 14, 2019