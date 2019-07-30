Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(nee Pankhurst):

September 10, 1950

- July 28, 2019

Maree passed away peacefully with her loving family beside her on Sunday. Maree was deeply adored and cared for by her husband Kerrin throughout their 48 years of marriage. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Kylie and Jamie, Regan and Tiffany and Libby and Garry. A cherished Nana 'Ree' to William, Campbell, Brittany and Zoe. A beautiful person inside and out, who defied all odds to live 15 years longer than anticipated - a true example of Maree's heart and strength. We knew this day would come but we weren't ready to say our goodbyes. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Vickery Court for their compassionate care of Maree over the last 6 years. Maree's family will be holding a private service to celebrate her life on Tuesday at Avenal Park Chapel. Messages can be directed to 299 Bay Road, RD 9, Invercargill.







