McALLISTER, Jean:
Peacefully at Ascot Care Home on Monday, April 13, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Samuel McAllister. Loved and cherished mother to Shaun and Hera, Jayne and Ewan, Adrian and Jacqui. Loved and adored granny to Hayden (Christchurch) Hamish and Dee (Te Anau) Andrew (Stockholm), Gemma and Ryan (Invercargill). Loved aunt to Marilyn and to all of her nieces and nephews here and abroad. Special thanks to the staff at Ascot Care Home/Hospital for their loving care of mum, grandma over the past years. A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at a later date with details to follow. Messages to 160 George St, Invercargill 9810
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 14, 2020