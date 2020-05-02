HODGES, Jean Louisa:

On April 29, 2020, loving wife for over 60 years to Edward (Ted) Barrymore Hodges; loving mother to daughter Gillian and son-in-law Peter Sim of Queenstown; loving nana Jean to her grandson Daniel, granddaughter-in-law Stacey and great-grandson Ashton in Melbourne; granddaughter Emma and her partner Matt in London and granddaughter Nikki and her partner Andre in London. Remembered by her family and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice for their extraordinary love and care of Jean and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/JLHODGES2904 Messages to the Hodges and Sim family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A graveside service will be held in Winton and a memorial service in Christchurch will be held at a later date.





