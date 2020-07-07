HENDERSON,
Jean Barbara:
Of Invercargill, aged 84 years. Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Hector. Loved Aunt of her niece and nephews. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marjorie and Des McMahon (Cambridge), and Robin Hamilton (Timaru). A service to celebrate Jean's life will held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, July 8, at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to Villa 36, 1 Cargill Street, Invercargiill 9810, or to Jean's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz.tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 7 to July 8, 2020