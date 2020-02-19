JOHNSTON,
Jayden William:
Born May 13, 1999. Suddenly passed on Sunday, February 16, 2020; in his 21st year. Dearly loved son of Jeff and Sue, much loved brother of Holly, Katie, Hannah and Brad, much loved partner of Finlay. Jayden was a great mate to his many friends and a valued member of the Tiger Softball Club, he was also loved by his uncles, aunty's and cousins. Family and friends are welcome to visit Jayden at 118 Gimblett Place, Invercargill, from Thursday afternoon. A service will be held for Jayden in the Invercargill Christian Centre, 165 Leet Street, on Monday, February 24, at 10.00am, interment will follow at the Otautau Cemetery. (Feel free to wear something pink to the service). In lieu of flowers donations to the Southland Children's Ward would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 39 Elles Road, Otautau 9610.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2020