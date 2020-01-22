MATHIESON, Jason David:
On January 20, 2020, at his home; aged 45 years. Dearly loved husband of Terri ("T"), adored by his fury babies Abbey, and Alley, loved son of the late Ken and Margaret Mathieson, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Kelly and Harry, Amber and Shane, adored uncle of Alisha-Rose, and Kayden. Loved son-in-law of Ken and Diane White, loved brother-in-law of Michael and Tineka, Bob and Nicki, Patrick and Jodie, cherished uncle of Joshua, Ashleigh, Charlotte, Nikita, Zane, and Gracie. A service of farewell for Jason will be held on Monday, January 27, at 1.30pm in the South Otago Town & Country Club, Yarmouth Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Otago SPCA and South Otago Search and Rescue would be appreciated and may be left at Jason's service. Messages to 5 Keach Lane, Balclutha 9230.
