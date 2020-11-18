Guest Book View Sign Death Notice





SOUNESS,

Janice Mary (Jan):

Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Bainfield Park Residential Home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Harold and Jessie Souness. Loved sister of the late Raymond, Alan and Ken. Special Aunty of Vicki Cameron and Carey-Anne Souness. Dear sister-in-law to Dianne and Eileen Souness, and a dear cousin to Lyn Beirne. On behalf of the Souness family, we would like to say a big 'Thank You' to the community of Southland that have surrounded Jan with love and support of these many years. Thank you to Access Ability for looking after Jan for the last 15 years. To the CCS team for always being there for Jan and taking care that she got her groceries and her outings that she loved. To the people who have helped to get her into a safe environment and have helped us to achieve this we thank you. To Bainfield Park Residential Home who have cared for Jan for these three months and have seen her through to her last days. You have shown a great deal of kindness and compassion and support and a great deal of acceptance of Jan's quirky ways. From the Souness family we thank you. As per Jan's family a private service has been held. Messages to 9 Walker Place, Alexandra.







