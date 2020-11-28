MARSHALL, Janice:
Peacefully, on November 24, 2020 at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha; aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife for 59 years of Jack, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jackie and Graeme Brash, Maree Harris, Murray and Sandra, and a cherished Nana and Nana Jack of Jessica, and Christopher; Benjamin; Clay, and Kaleb, cherished step- Nana of Renee, Hayley, and step-great-Nana to Nikoda, and Jai.
"Always in our Hearts, Breathe Easy".
At Janice's request, a private burial has been held. Messages to 20 Crossleigh Crescent, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 28, 2020