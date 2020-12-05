EGERTON,
Janice Elizabeth (nee Pont):
02.02.1940 - 08.09.2020
Peter, David, Karen, Stephen, Michael, and families, would like to thank everyone for the support and kindness after the passing of mum. For the attendance to the memorial service, visits, phone calls, cards, food and flowers, our heartfelt thanks. Special thanks to the Tuatapere Medical Centre, Amanda McCracken and staff, and District Nurse Jane Church. To Winton & Districts Funeral Home, thank you for your guidance and support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020