EGERTON,
Janice Elizabeth (Jan):
Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family after a short illness, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020; aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Mervyn (Barney). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Christine, David and Nic, Karen and John Hammond, Stephen and Tania, and Michael and Dale. Cherished and much loved Nannie of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special friend of Russ Hampton. Special thanks to Amanda and the team from the Tuatapere Medical Centre.
"Forever cherished in
our hearts"
Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held with a memorial service at a later date. Messages to 16 Ferry Road, Tuatapere 9620, or on Jan's tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Livestream - livestream.com/accounts/72885/events/9294767
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2020