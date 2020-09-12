Janice CAPIL

Death Notice

CAPIL,
Janice Ida (nee Arnott):
Peacefully at home on Friday, September 11, 2020. Loved wife of Bruce, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alastair and Lisa, and Sheryl and Andrew Stark. Loved Nana J of Cameron, Hannah, Emma, Nicole, Adele, and Hayley. A loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron* and Dawn, Peter and Thelma, Gay and Lance*, Stuart* and Lil, Peter, and Judith and Brian, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Janice's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, September 15, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Bruce and family would like to thank Dr Taplin, Hospice Southland and Southland Hospital staff for their care of Janice. Messages to 19 Antrim Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)

