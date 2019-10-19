BOULTER, Janice Faye:
Maree, Robyne, Tracey, Chris, and families, would like to thank the following people: to all those who sent flowers, cards and baking thank you so much for your kind words and thoughts; to Shar and her crew for the part they played by gathering kai moana, it was very much appreciated and enjoyed by all; to Francis, a big thank you for playing the ukulele to accompany us; to Averill and Bevan from Winton Funeral Service, a huge thank you for the dignified and caring way you treated Mum and our family. Last, but not least, to our families for being there, especially those who travelled some distance to support us, it meant a lot. Please except this as a personal acknowledgement from Janice's family.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 19, 2019