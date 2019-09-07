BOULTER, Janice Faye:
1.8.1943 - 4.9.2019
Peacefully with family by her side. Loved wife of the late George. Adored mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of the late Linda, Maree, Lindsay, Melissa, Kristen, Tylah, Brooklyn and Kimberly Ronald; Robyne, Ken, Kasey, Teish, Adeline and baby Aubrey Stenton; Tracey, Graeme, Jarrob and Anna Sinclair; Chris, Oran, Justin and Jacob Boulter. Also a loved daughter of the late Norman and Gladys Haywood. Loved sister of Mickey and the late Snowy and family, Ray and Lorraine, the late Robbie, Joy and Danny, and Gaye and families; Judy and Ian and family. Much loved by all her nieces and nephews and the wider Boulter Whanau. A special mum to Poppy Dog. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Southland Hospital for your respectful care. Messages to 790 Queens Drive, Invercargill. Online tributes may be left at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes At Janice's request a private family service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 7, 2019