Janice ALEXANDER

Guest Book
  • "Good bye beautiful lady. It was such a great honour to get..."
    - Gaye Stevenson
  • "ALEXANDER, Janice Cecily: Janice, dearly loved sister and..."
    - Janice ALEXANDER
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
London and Whitmore Streets
Richmond
View Map
Death Notice

ALEXANDER, Janice Cecily:
On August 21, 2020, passed away at Burwood Hospital; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Ernie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Alison, Scott, Susahn and Dave. Loving nana of Jessica, and Dalton. Sister and sister-in-law of Marilyn, Lesley and Bob, Jude and Ron. Messages may be addressed to the Alexander family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Janice's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.