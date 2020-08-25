ALEXANDER, Janice Cecily:
On August 21, 2020, passed away at Burwood Hospital; aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Ernie, loved mother and mother-in-law of Brett and Alison, Scott, Susahn and Dave. Loving nana of Jessica, and Dalton. Sister and sister-in-law of Marilyn, Lesley and Bob, Jude and Ron. Messages may be addressed to the Alexander family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Janice's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020