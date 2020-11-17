HENDERSON, Janette
Margaret (Jan) (nee Smith):
Passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, aged 80 years at Southland Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Alan (Wellington), Robyn and Brett (Ballarat Australia). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Alan and Jan Smith (Cromwell), and aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Vickery Court for their care over the last 4 years. At Jan's request a private service has been held. Messages to Alan Henderson 8 Leana Way, Parangi, Wellington 6037.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020