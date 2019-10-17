Janet WILES

On Monday, October 14, 2019, suddenly, as a result of an accident, aged 70. Loved wife, for 49 years, of Ralph. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Janine and Steve, Nat and Ali, Jeremy and Barbara, Phil and Lucy. Loved Nan of Kiri, Cullen, Matthew, Albert, Reuben, Clara and Raffa. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Marian and Simon, David and Karel, Graham and Jill, Anton and Bron, Jenni, and Robyn. A much loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Jan will be held in the Presbyterian Maori Mission Hall, King Street (next to the Fire Station), Opotiki, on Saturday, October 19 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Middlemore Hospital Respiratory Research and Education Fund, Private Bag 93-311, Otahuhu, Auckland 1640 or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Wiles family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
