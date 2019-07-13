RAIT, Janet Nell (Jan)
(nee Matheson):
On July 10, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 77 years. Dearly loved and cherished mother of Rachel, Marian, Scott, and Iona, much loved sister of Robert, John (deceased), and David, and loved by her many friends. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Jan Rait, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jan's favoured charity, The Leprosy Mission New Zealand, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Jan's life will be held in the Linwood Avenue Union Church, 378 Linwood Avenue, Bromley, Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 17, at 2.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in Southland Times on July 13, 2019