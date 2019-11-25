Janet MCSTAY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Mary passing away my condolences to..."
  • "Rest in Peace Aunty Moppy"
    - Helen Moore
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Southland Crematorium Chapel
Rockdale Road
Death Notice


logoMcSTAY,
Janet Mary (Mary):
At peace, in the arms of her loving family. On Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hospice Southland. Dearly beloved wife and soulmate of Bruce, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Stephen Nicholson, and the late Michael, loved Nanny of Gemma Smith, and Joshua and Amber Spence; loved great-Nanny of Preston and Jackson. A loved sister and sister-in-law and Aunt (Moppy) to all her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews and families. Mary is resting at home, 397 Longbush South Road, until her service, which will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, November 27. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 397 Longbush South Road, RD 11, Invercargill 9877, or to Mary's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

Published in Southland Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
