HORRELL,
Janet Coral (nee Ashby):
On Sunday, July 21, 2019. Loved wife of Mervyn (Oreti) for 53 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Judith (Alexandra), Bryce and Joanne (Oreti). Loved Granny and Oma of Brittany, Araminta, Scott, and Edward. A service to celebrate Janet's life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 1.30pm, in the Winton Presbyterian Church. Followed by a private cremation. Donations can be made at the service for the NZ Cancer Society. Messages to 384 Ryan Road, RD 3, Winton 9783. Online messages may be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
