WALLER, Jane:
Suddenly at Dunedin Hospital on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, aged 61 years. Dearly loved partner of Bruce Batchelor and friend of Garry Waller. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Gemma and Baden Foster, Josh and Maddi, and Daniel. Adored Grandma of Sadie, Senio, Nikki, and Cameron. A loved sister of Richard Patton, stepmother of Anngela Holland and lifelong friend of John and Ainsley Russell. A service to celebrate Jane's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, November 4, at 2.00pm, the service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Blind Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 195 Bamborough Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019