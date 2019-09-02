Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane SMITH. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully, at home in Roxburgh, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sally (Roxburgh), Rae and Ross Hammond (Wanaka), treasured Nana of Hayden and Kate, Alesha and Ian, Callum and Rachel, Blake; Tim and Emma, Cain and Bron; dearly loved Great-Nana and GGM of her 12 great-grandchildren.

'She planted seeds in hearts that will blossom forever"

A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the Roxburgh Presbyterian Church, 75 Scotland Street, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Jean's family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Roxburgh Medical Centre for their care. Messages to The Smith Family, RD 2, Roxburgh 9572.







SMITH, Jane (Jean):Peacefully, at home in Roxburgh, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sally (Roxburgh), Rae and Ross Hammond (Wanaka), treasured Nana of Hayden and Kate, Alesha and Ian, Callum and Rachel, Blake; Tim and Emma, Cain and Bron; dearly loved Great-Nana and GGM of her 12 great-grandchildren.'She planted seeds in hearts that will blossom forever"A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the Roxburgh Presbyterian Church, 75 Scotland Street, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Jean's family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Roxburgh Medical Centre for their care. Messages to The Smith Family, RD 2, Roxburgh 9572. Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers