SMITH, Jane (Jean):
Peacefully, at home in Roxburgh, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Sally (Roxburgh), Rae and Ross Hammond (Wanaka), treasured Nana of Hayden and Kate, Alesha and Ian, Callum and Rachel, Blake; Tim and Emma, Cain and Bron; dearly loved Great-Nana and GGM of her 12 great-grandchildren.
'She planted seeds in hearts that will blossom forever"
A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held in the Roxburgh Presbyterian Church, 75 Scotland Street, on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Jean's family wish to sincerely thank the staff at Roxburgh Medical Centre for their care. Messages to The Smith Family, RD 2, Roxburgh 9572.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019