WILLSON,
Jan Alexandra (nee Edgar):
of Omakau. It is with great sadness that we would like to announce the sad passing of Jan, peacefully in the loving care of her family and Dunedin ICU on November 28, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Keith, loved mother and mother-in-law of Dean and Danielle (Invercargill), loved daughter of the late Jim and Avis Edgar (Tapanui), loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Margaret Edgar (Tapanui), Catherine and Roger Stuart (Tapanui) and loved Auntie Jan of her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers a donation maybe left at Jan's service for Multiple Sclerosis Society and Friends of Ranui Rest Home. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Killarney Street, Alexandra on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1.30pm followed by a private family interment. Messages to: P.O. Box 19, Omakau, 9376.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020