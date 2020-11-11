RUZICKA-COOK, Jan:
Suddenly on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Loved and cherished husband of Julie Cook. Dearly loved stepfather of Clay and Nirma Sullivan (Indonesia), and the late Angela and Tracy Cook. Loved Grandpa of Alex. Son of the late Frantisek and Rose Ruzicka. Brother of the late Luba, and Paul Ruzicka (Australia). A loved uncle and cousin. Ex engineer of South East Air, and current fix it man to everyone. A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 1.00pm at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill. The service will be able to be viewed via livestream at
http://livestream.com/accounts/10730215/events/9392037
Messages to 11 Ruru Avenue, Otatara, Invercargill 9879.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020