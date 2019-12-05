Jamie CLARK

Peacefully at Hospice Southland on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, with his loving family by his side; aged 64 years. Dearly loved Dad and father-in-law of Jarod and Nicola, and Renee and JJ Morgan, adored Pop of Taylor and Indi, Mckenzie, Clark, Lily, Phoebe, Harlijane, Caleb, and Kane. Loved eldest son of Shirley and Barry* (Australia) and brother of Trevor, Stuart, Donald, Justine, Nelsa, Tony and their families, a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Jamie's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Friday, December 6 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Community Charity Hospital may be left at the service. Messages to 274 Mill Road North, RD 2, Myross Bush, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
