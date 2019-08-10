WOODS,
James Edward (Jim):
Reg #615621, Private, 23rd Batt. 2NZEF also served in J Force. Peacefully at home in Cromwell on Friday, August 9, 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of 64 years to the late Tui Jean, loved father and father-in-law of Lynne and Paul Potaka (Nelson), Andrew and Helen (Gore), Peter and Sandra (Invercargill), loved grandfather and great-grandfather of Raquel and Steve, Dionne and Duncan, Tyler, Sam, Quinn, Eden; Nicola and Cameron, Chris and Gemma, Ella, Harrison, Oaklyn; Sara, Devon and Tracey, Heidi-Jean and Alice. The family wish to thank those who cared for Jim during his illness. A service to celebrate Jim's life is to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 1.00pm, in the Cromwell Presbyterian Church on Elsbeth Street, followed by interment in the Cromwell Cemetery. Messages c/- A Woods, 10 Crewe Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019