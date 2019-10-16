WHAANGA,
James Hemi (Jim):
On Monday, October 14, 2019, at home, Riversdale, Southland. Dearly loved and precious husband of the late Yvette. Loved Dad and Koro of Myra, Robbie, Jo and Sam (Timaru); Rana, Les, Kerry, Brett, Jenna and Nikita (Perth); Dean, Fiona, Tinaya and the late Arneka (Riversdale); Robyn, Mark, Jason, Kelly, Ray (Riversdale); Shane and Jade (Kapiti Coast); Adam, Rhonda, Tane, Matt, and Josh (Mosgiel). Loved and treasured Grandad/Koro of his 20 great-grandchildren. As per Jim's wishes a private cremation will be held. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2.00pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Taieri Rugby Clubrooms, Mosgiel. Messages to PO Box 103, Riversdale, Southland 9744.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019