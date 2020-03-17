TUCKEY,
James William Luke (Bill):
Aircraftman 1st Class - 443419. Died peacefully at Vickery Court, Invercargill, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Nancy, and father of Warren and Lynley, and Susan and Graham Smith. Loved grandfather of Kiley and Emily (Gold Coast), Kirsten and Bruce (Winton), Benjamin and Fliss (Auckland), and Jade and Marcel (Invercargill). Loved Granddad Bill of his 10 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Linda*, Valda and Bob Wills, and Beverley Brookland. Loved Uncle Bill of his nieces and nephews. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private cremation will be held. Messages to 176 Ryan Road, RD 3, Winton 9783.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 17, 2020