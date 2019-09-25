TODD, James William (Jim):
Passed away, peacefully, on September 22, 2019; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Norma, loved father and father-in-law of Annette and John, Jim and Leesa, and Trevor and Beata, much loved Pop of Olivia, and Meg Gardiner, Konrad, and Oliver, plus all his grand-dogs.
'Forever in our hearts'
A service for Jim will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel at 10.30am, on Friday, September 27, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 57B Main Road, Fairfield, Dunedin 9018.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2019