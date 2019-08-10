TODD,
James William (Jimi):
1.6.55 - 6.8.19
Much loved son of Eileen and Jock, loved brother and brother in law of Ian and Sue, Alan, John and Dereli, Ngaire and Campbell, Uncle to Casey, Willy, Tammy, Hamish, Jemima and Amelia , loving father to Georgia, Jackson and Riley. Good friend to partners Skye, Neill and Rory. Lifelong, good friend to Julie, and adoring Grampy of Milly and Maizy, passed peacefully with loving family around him.
"It is what it is.."
As requested by Jimmy, no funeral is to be held, please join family in celebrating his life at Hogan Gully Farm, from 'High' Noon on August 16.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 10, 2019