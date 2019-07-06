STUART,

James McKenzie (Ken):

1938 - 2019

Mavis; Stephen, Nairn, Lilian, Eleanor, Rhonda, Sharon, Christina, Marion and families wish to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all the beautiful flowers, food, and sincere messages and cards received at the time of Ken's passing. Your visits, love, kindness and support were all greatly appreciated and will always be remembered. As too, the effort made by many to be with us at Ken's funeral. Ken was a much-loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather and is greatly missed. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of all our thanks.





