SHEDDAN,
James Ewen (Jimmy):
Aged 71 years. Peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the loving care of all the staff at Clutha Views Lifecare, Balclutha. Loved son of Maurice* and Iris* Sheddan. Dearly loved dad and father-in-law of Mark and Best (Gore), Daniel (Gold Coast), and Dwayne (Dunedin). Loved brother of Ian*, Iris and Bob* Farmer (Invercargill) and Jeanette*. Special and caring friend of Phillipa and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. At Jimmy's request a private family service will be held. Messages to 20 Crombie Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from June 3 to June 4, 2020